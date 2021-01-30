Napier Barracks: Asylum seekers 'abandoned' at fire-hit site
- Published
Hundreds of asylum seekers are still housed at a former barracks that went up in flames "virtually" destroying one building, a council leader has said.
Emergency services were called to Napier Barracks in Folkestone at 14:00 GMT after "reports of a disturbance".
Kent Police are investigating the blaze on Friday as a suspected arson attack but have not yet made any arrests.
Charity Care4Calais claimed asylum seekers still at the site had been "abandoned" to fend for themselves.
The Home Office, which has not yet commented on the claims, had said the disturbance followed objections by asylum seekers to not being moved from the site after a Covid outbreak.
Folkestone councillor David Monk wants the barracks to be closed and asylum seekers moved to hotels.
Mr Monk said: "One building has been virtually destroyed, but there is no intention to remove the people from the site."
He said he never believed it was sensible to put a large group of young men in one place, adding: "It is not a surprise to me that tensions have eventually overridden common sense."
However, he said: "I am told it will continue to be used and whether the number of people there remains - I think it's about 300 there now - whether it remains at that level or not, that is to be seen."
'Cold and dark'
Care4Calais posted on Facebook: "What you wouldn't expect is for everyone to be told to go back inside, but all the lights and heating are turned off so it's cold and dark. And as the night goes on it gets colder.
"But all the staff have been evacuated so only residents are left alone, with no information or care. Many have Covid and are very sick."
The charity claimed asylum seekers had been left to organise accommodation with no food and drink, until volunteers took supplies.
"They appear to have been completely abandoned by the authorities. We have done what we can to help and will continue to do so," the charity added.
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Folkestone and Hythe MP Damian Collins have said action will be taken against anyone found to be responsible.
Mr Collins had previously called for the barracks to close.
Mr Monk said criminal damage could not be condoned, but said prosecutions would count against asylum applications, adding: "One of the tensions that really built up and underlies it all is they aren't getting to know whether their application will be successful or not."
After the fire, the Home Office said people had "set about destroying the barracks" - with one building set on fire and windows smashed.
Ms Patel described the destruction as "deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country".
Clearsprings, the private firm that runs the site, has referred the BBC to the Home Office.