Napier Barracks: Fire breaks out at asylum-seeker site
A fire has broken out at a former army barracks being used to house asylum seekers.
Eight fire engines have been sent to Napier Barracks in Folkestone.
Kent Police said it was called to "reports of a disturbance" and a fire in one part of a building at about 14:00 GMT.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the "destruction" at the barracks was "not only appalling but deeply offensive to the taxpayers of this country".
The blaze began after an "upsetting afternoon" in which residents were told they would not be moved despite a Covid-19 outbreak, Care4Calais said.
Charity founder Clare Moseley said a "small number of people caused a bit of a ruckus in the dining room...and then a fire was started."
She said she had received phone calls from residents who were "really frightened" that the actions of others would affect their asylum claims.
Ms Moseley said "the fact there has been this ridiculous Covid outbreak, proves that [the barracks] weren't suitable".
The ex-military site has been used to house about 400 asylum seekers since September.
Kent Police said it had received no reports of injuries, adding that it was investigating the cause of the fire and "whether any offences have been committed".
Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the use of barracks amid calls to close them.
Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana said on Tuesday that "one in four people" at Napier Barracks had tested positive for Covid-19 as she called on Ms Patel to close the camp and "provide good, safe and liveable housing instead".
But Ms Patel told Parliament the accommodation was of a "very strong standard" and "in line with PHE guidance".
On Friday, Ms Patel said that she would support police in taking "robust action against those vandalising property".
"This site has previously accommodated our brave soldiers and army personnel - it is an insult to say that it is not good enough for these individuals," she added.