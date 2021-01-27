Covid vaccine: Elderly face long queues for jab
- Published
Elderly people were among those who faced long queues in the cold for the Covid-19 vaccine, amid high demand for jabs.
One woman in a wheelchair said she had been waiting outside a vaccination centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, for an hour and 20 minutes on Wednesday.
Another said she thought the wait time was "disgusting".
NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been asked for a comment.
Teresa Glazier, who was with her father Frederick Cornelius to get his vaccine, was shocked when she saw the queue snaking around the car park.
She said: "I think it's disgusting. He's a 90-year-old man and he hasn't been out for over a year.
"We have an appointment time. I appreciate we might have to wait a little while but how long will it take to get there?"
Another woman observed that an elderly man behind her with a walking stick was "very uncomfortable" standing for over an hour in the queue.
It comes amid the UK's biggest mass-vaccination programme, aimed at protecting tens of millions of people from Covid-19 within months.