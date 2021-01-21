Stolen dog: Pensioners' appeal for missing Daisy goes viral
- Published
A campaign to find a dog stolen from a retired couple has gone viral.
Cocker spaniel Daisy went missing from Hollingbourne, Kent, on Monday.
Her owners, Pam, 77, and Bill Nash, 80, put out a Facebook appeal which has been shared 160,000 times.
Dog thefts have surged since the first coronavirus lockdown in March. Dogs Lost, the UK's largest lost and found dog service, has reported an increase of 250% in the past year, compared to the previous period.
Female dogs are often stolen to be used for breeding, but six-year-old Daisy was spayed when Mrs and Mrs Nash rescued her a year ago.
Mrs Nash was too upset to be interviewed, but her son-in-law Greg Mayes said: "Daisy can't have any more litters, she has no value to whoever took her.
"She has been a companion to Pam and Bill during the lockdown, and she is a part of the family.
"We assume when the thief realises they can't profit from her, she will be abandoned somewhere."
Daisy has been microchipped and the family are offering a reward to anyone who provides information leading to her safe return, "no questions asked", Mr Mayes said.
He added: "Anybody could find her - or say they found her - and hand her in to the RSPCA, or call us, the police or Dog Lost anonymously."
Daisy got loose from the Nash's home on Monday. Within minutes Mr Nash went outside to fetch her, but she was already gone.
Moments before, a witness with dashcam footage recorded Daisy two doors away from her home, near The Dirty Habit pub.
A transit van pulled up and stopped alongside Daisy, and she was not seen again.
Karen Harding from Dog Lost said 465 dogs were stolen in Britain last year, and 264 remain missing. She attributed the surge to lockdown and the subsequent high price of puppies.
She added: "There seems to be an organised crime element involved and it is becoming increasingly more violent and threatening.
"Unfortunately it doesn't seem to be calming down or stabilising, if anything it is continuing to rise."
Kent Police has been approached for a comment.