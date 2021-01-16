More than 60 Covid-19 fines issued in under a week by Kent Police
More than 60 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 lockdown regulations in less than a week, Kent Police said.
One Northfleet man was fined £1,000 for failing to self-isolate after returning to the UK from Romania.
Since Monday, 63 fines have been issued for reasons such as holding gatherings inside and outside and being outside with reasonable excuse.
Several others were fined for being in cars with someone outside their household, police said.
Fines of £200 were also issued to people across the county for allowing other people inside their homes.
One man was fined £200 on 13 January for failing to wear a face covering in a supermarket in Charlton Green, Dover.
Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: 'It is unacceptable that people are still choosing to hold indoor and outdoor gatherings and to make un-necessary trips.
"At a time when there is so much pressure on Kent's health services it is more important than ever for people to adhere to the government regulations."