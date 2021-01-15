Northfleet murder: Harry Harris jailed for 25 years
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing a man to death in Kent.
Harry Harris, 29, claimed he was acting in self-defence when he attacked James Webb at a property in Hamerton Road, Northfleet, in February.
Harris, of Chigwell, Essex, had "exaggerated the situation," claiming he had been assaulted and tied to a chair, Kent Police said.
He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to a minimum of 25 years in prison.
Harris told police that he began fighting with Mr Webb, 44, as he tried to escape.
However, he later admitted that "large parts of his initial account were a lie," police said.
Jurors rejected claims he was acting in self-defence and found him guilty of murder following a six-week trial.
Det Insp Garry Cook said: "It was proven Harris lied and exaggerated the situation in order to set out what he believed was a sound defence."