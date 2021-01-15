Canterbury German student attack: Two teenagers sentenced
Two teenagers have been sentenced for assaulting a German student who was left with life-changing brain injuries.
Daniel Ezzedine, aged 17, was struck on the head with a heavily-loaded bag in Canterbury, Kent, in June 2019.
Jack Barron, 17, who had been accused at Canterbury Crown Court of filing the bag with bricks, will be detained at a young offenders institution (YOI) for six years.
Luke Fogarolli, 18, will be held for five and a half years.
Barron, of Longbury Drive, Orpington, south-east London, had been found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and causing violent disorder.
Fogarolli, of Sturry Road, Canterbury, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.
Fogarolli was ordered to be detained for an additional year for possessing drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Ezzedine was left with long-term brain damage and requires ongoing treatment, Kent Police said.
The trial had been told Barron had hit Mr Ezzedine on the head with a heavily-loaded bag, but had felt "instant regret" afterwards.
He denied he had filled a bag with bricks and had gone out prepared for violence.
The jury was shown CCTV footage showing 10 people running through the streets chasing one of Mr Ezzedine's friends.
It then showed the group around Mr Ezzedine in Rose Lane, Canterbury where he was seen to kick out at one of the boys, but he stumbled and fell.
Barron was seen to swing a black bag at Mr Ezzedine's head.
Foggarolli then kicked Mr Ezzedine while he was motionless on the ground.
Det Insp Ross Gurden said: 'There can be no doubt of the part that was played by these two offenders in an assault which led to a teenager being left with life-changing injuries."