Kent 'puppy farm' raid: Police seize 30 dogs, a stun gun and drugs
Thirty dogs, including 10 puppies without a mother, have been seized as part of an investigation into puppy farming.
A stun gun and drugs were also recovered by police who swooped on three properties in Hadlow and Yalding, in Kent.
Documents and phones relating to the sale of puppies were also seized in the raids.
Three people were arrested by Kent Police as part of the inquiry.
Officers have been investigating reports of dogs being advertised for sale online and the "possible thefts of adult dogs".
In Hadlow officers recovered a stun gun device, as well as "a quantity of amphetamine", police said.
The puppies, which were found in Yalding, were checked by a vet.
Kent Police, Kent Trading Standards, the RSPCA and Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council were all involved in the searches.
Insp Lizzie Jones said: "Those who do trade illegally sometimes sell puppies before they reach the required minimum age of eight weeks, without the necessary vaccinations and with fraudulent paperwork.
"Sadly, this can result in families receiving new pets who are sometimes seriously ill."
Amy Wilson, aged 33, of Mill View, Hadlow, was charged with possessing amphetamine and possessing a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device.
She was bailed to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court on 8 February.
Mia Shipwash, aged 36, of Mill View, Hadlow, was charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and a public order offence.
She was bailed to attend Maidstone Magistrates' Court on 19 February.
A 26-year-old man was released without charge.