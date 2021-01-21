Tunbridge Wells murder trial: David Fuller denies killing two woman in 1987
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering two women in Kent more than 30 years ago.
David Fuller, 66, from Heathfield, East Sussex, was arrested last month and charged with the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, both in 1987.
Sitting alone in a room in prison, he was asked by video link from Maidstone Crown Court for his pleas on two counts of murder. He replied: "Not guilty".
The bodies of the women were found six months apart in Tunbridge Wells.
Ms Knell, 25, was found dead at her bedsit in the town's Guildford Road on 23 June.
Ms Pierce, 20, was last seen outside her home in the town's Grosvenor Park on 24 November.
Her body was found on 15 December that year in a field near Romney Marsh.
Mr Fuller was remanded in custody pending his trial, which is scheduled to start on 25 October.