Folkestone's Napier Barracks asylum seekers stage protest
- Published
Asylum seekers housed in a former Kent army base have protested at conditions at the former military site.
Residents at the Napier Barracks in Folkestone are suffering high levels of trauma, according to the Helen Bamber Foundation, which works with refugees.
Dr Jill O'Leary, a GP who works with the charity, said asylum housing was supposed to be in the community and institutional sites were "inhumane".
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
The charity has said some started refusing food on 8 January, while others slept outdoors in freezing temperatures, rather than sleep inside.
In a statement, a Sudanese asylum seeker said he had slept outside for five days.
"Thirty-four of us share one shower and one toilet. There is no privacy. At night no one can sleep because there is too much noise. The situation in unbearable," he said.
"It's a military setup here. It's like being in prison. You can't do anything without someone knowing. Everything you do is watched."
Clare Mosely, from Care4Calais, another charity supporting refugees, said: "It's very cold, we've seen photographs of bathrooms with no soap. They are also worried about Covid and believe they aren't getting the same protection as everybody else.
"What they would really like is for their asylum claims to be processed. They have pride and want to be able to get a job and contribute, feel like they are standing on their own two feet."
Care4Calais has said the barracks are "entirely inappropriate" for people who may have suffered human trafficking, torture and imprisonment because the barbed wire fencing and military or detention environment re-traumatises those living there.
More than 100 asylum seekers walked out of the barracks on Tuesday for about an hour, the BBC was told.
Kent Police said officers were called to the barracks at about midday and remained there to support the Home Office and ensure public safety.