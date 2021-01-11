BBC News

Northfleet murder: Jury reject killer's self-defence claim

A man has been convicted of murder after fatally stabbing a man in Kent.

Harry Harris, 29, claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed James Webb at a property in Hamerton Road, Northfleet, in February.

Kent Police said Harris, who went armed with a knife, had "exaggerated the situation," claiming he had been assaulted and tied to a chair by Mr Webb and another man.

A jury at Maidstone Crown Court rejected his defence.

Harris told police that he began fighting with Mr Webb, 44, as he tried to escape.

However, a thorough investigation found no evidence of a third person at the property, Kent Police said.

"This was a violent incident between two people who were known to each other which ended with tragic consequences," Det Insp Garry Cook said.

Harris, of Chigwell, Essex, will be sentenced on Friday.

