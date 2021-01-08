Brain-damaged Pippa Knight 'should be allowed to die', judge rules
- Published
A girl with brain damage who is in a vegetative state should be allowed to die, a High Court judge has ruled.
Doctors treating Pippa Knight at London's Evelina Children's Hospital said life support treatment should end.
The five-year-old's mother, Paula Parfitt, 41, wanted doctors to allow her to be treated at home.
Hospital bosses had asked Mr Justice Poole to rule that ending treatment, and allowing Pippa to die, would be lawful and in her best interests.
Ms Parfitt said her daughter could be given a tracheostomy, then attached to a portable ventilator and allowed to return home to Strood, Kent.
Mr Justice Poole, who took evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in December, has ruled life-support treatment should end and Pippa should be allowed to die.
Mr Justice Poole had previously heard how Pippa was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy and became ill when she was 20 months old.
Doctors who are treating the girl said there was no evidence that Pippa, who is in a vegetative state, would recover or improve.
Mr Justice Poole said in his ruling: "Ms Parfitt has fought as hard for Pippa as any parent could.
"[I] cannot give weight to Ms Parfitt's view that home care would improve Pippa's condition, because it is at odds with the unanimous view of the clinicians and medical experts."
He said: "Responsibility for the decisions in this case lies with the court, not with her.
"My conclusion is that continued mechanical ventilation is contrary to Pippa's best interests."