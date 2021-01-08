Brighton: Teenager arrested over woman's murder
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in Brighton.
At 19:00 GMT on Thursday Sussex Police was called to a residential address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, where the woman, 69, was found dead.
A 17-year-old boy, known to the woman, was arrested and is currently in custody for interview.
It is understood this was an isolated incident. Police are not currently looking for any other suspects.