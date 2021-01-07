Brexit: Lorry drivers handed £32,000 in fines since New Year's Day
More than £32,000 in fines have been handed to lorry drivers in Kent since the Brexit transition period ended.
Hauliers have needed a new permit to enter Kent since the UK left the EU single market on New Year's Day.
Some drivers did not have the permit while others breached traffic orders by trying to take shortcuts to skip queues. By Wednesday, 113 fines had been issued totalling £32,100.
Drivers also currently need a negative Covid test to enter France.
The BBC understands that this measure will continue for at least another two weeks.
Police said at least 84 enforcement notices had been issued to drivers entering the county without a Kent Access Permit (KAP).
Traffic levels are currently low but are expected to increase "significantly" over the next few weeks, Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said.
She said most lorry drivers heading to the Channel Tunnel and Dover had the right documentation.
"A high percentage of lorry drivers are coming into Kent with a negative Covid-19 test result, which is currently required to travel to France, and a Kent Access Permit," she said.
"Although the volume of freight leaving the UK is typically low at this time of year, the total number of fines issued is still a small percentage of the freight movements that have already been carried out."
It was feared Kent would see a repeat of the disruption that followed the closure of the border amid an alert over the new coronavirus variant.
The border closed for 48 hours from 20 to 22 December and at one stage, about 5,000 lorries were waiting at Manston.
The KAP - unofficially dubbed the Kermit after the famous Muppet character - is to confirm drivers have correct documents for EU import controls before they reach Kent.
Each permit lasts 24 hours and HGV drivers need a new one each time they travel through Kent to the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel and on to the EU.