Margate Royal Mail staff test positive for coronavirus
Royal Mail says 19 staff at its Margate delivery office have tested positive for coronavirus.
An intensive clean has taken place at the site, as well as additional cleaning of key touch points and all communal areas, a Royal Mail spokeswoman said.
"We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures," she said.
All staff have been briefed about social distancing measures, she added.