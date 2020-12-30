Canterbury murder arrest after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Canterbury.
Kent Police and paramedics were called to reports the woman had been injured at the property in the Forty Acres Road area on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Kent Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 52-year-old man, who was known to the woman, remains in police custody while inquiries continue, she said.