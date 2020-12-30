BBC News

Canterbury murder arrest after woman found dead

Published

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Canterbury.

Kent Police and paramedics were called to reports the woman had been injured at the property in the Forty Acres Road area on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old man, who was known to the woman, remains in police custody while inquiries continue, she said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Canterbury