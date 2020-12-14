Evelina London Children's Hospital seeks right to let girl, 5, die
The mother of a five-year-old girl with severe brain damage is at the centre of a High Court case over whether life-saving treatment should continue,
Doctors treating Pippa Knight at the Evelina London Children's Hospital say she should be allowed to die.
Paula Parfitt told the court her daughter should be treated at the family home in Strood, Kent.
Ms Parfitt said she was "devoted" to her daughter and believed Pippa was trying "so hard" to recover.
She told the court she believed Pippa should be given a tracheotomy and portable ventilation, adding "sometimes you've got to take some chances".
'Will not give up'
Doctors treating Pippa say life-support treatment should end and hospital bosses are asking Mr Justice Poole to rule that she should be allowed to die.
The hearing was told Pippa's father had died.
Michal Mylonas QC, representing the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Evelina London Children's Hospital, said there was no hope Pippa would improve.
"The decision to bring this application is made only after the most anxious consideration and review of all the available evidence," Mr Mylonas said.
He said given Pippa's "inability to sense pleasure, the impossibility of her deriving any benefit from prolonged life and the absence of any hope that the future might bring some improvement in her condition" she should be allowed to die.
Ms Parfitt told the judge: "I just will not give up on her.
"If there is an opportunity for her to go home then it is what God would want.
"I don't think you know if anything will work unless you try it."
The hearing at the Family Division of the High Court in London is due to last until Friday.