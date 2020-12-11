Operation Brock M20 barrier test as Brexit date looms
A motorway barrier system designed to deal with potential traffic disruption in Kent at the end of the Brexit transition period will be tested.
Highways England and the Kent Resilience Forum will test Operation Brock from Friday night.
Brock allows the M20 to stay open if HGVs heading for Dover port have to queue during cross-Channel disruption.
The weekend test will see overnight closures and contraflows in the daytime, with diversions in place.
Authorities have warned of the potential for delays when new border controls are implemented from 1 January.
During the live test, the moveable barrier, which is used to create a new motorway layout with two different levels of contraflow systems, will be installed and removed.
Previous systems saw cones laid out but a new, quicker barrier is now being used.
Highways England operations director for the South East, Nicola Bell, said it would be "a valuable dress rehearsal".
She said: "The test will help us to fine tune Operation Brock, finding ways to make the deployment quicker whenever the barrier is needed, whether it be in preparation for transition, or other disruption to cross-Channel services."
Operation Brock is just one part of Operation Fennel, a series of escalating traffic systems designed to cope with up to 7,000 HGVs in Kent. The overall plan includes:
- TAP 20 which can hold 500 HGVs on the A20
- Operation Brock under which 2,000 trucks can queue on the M20
- Brock Manston which would see 4,000 lorries park in Thanet
- TAP 256 which can hold up to 450 HGVs on the A256
- The Sevington inland border facility near Ashford which holds 1,200 lorries
- Further car parks at Ebbsfleet and Waterbrook
- Lastly, Operation Stack, which would bring M20 closures, can be used but would be implemented as a last resort