Bakkavor: More positive Covid tests after factory deaths
A further 46 staff at a salad factory where two employees died after contracting Covid-19 have now tested positive for the virus.
Bakkavor Salads in Tilmanstone, near Dover, Kent, said 99% of staff volunteered for mass tests this week.
The company said those who tested positive are now self-isolating.
Before mass testing began, 48 of the 900-strong workforce were already self-isolating after testing positive.
The firm's business director, Philip West, said: "As with the national picture, any scenario of mass-testing will result in more cases initially.
"However, this process will also support a reduction in the transmission of the virus.
"We continue to work closely with Public Health England South East on next steps and to ensure the safety of the site for our staff."
'Working hard'
Bakkavor said it had introduced enhanced pay for those staff having to self-isolate. They will receive their full salary for 14 days.
The factory remains open but it is operating at a reduced capacity, despite calls from the GMB union after the second member of staff died for it to be closed and a deep clean carried out.
Mr West said: "In recent weeks we have lost two of our Tilmanstone team to Covid-19, a tragedy that has hit us all hard.
"As a community, we are all working hard to limit the spread of this terrible virus and to follow PHE guidelines fully in and out of the workplace."