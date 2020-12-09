Widow 'heartbroken' after husband's ashes stolen in burglary
- Published
A grieving widow says she is "absolutely heartbroken" after her husband's ashes were stolen during a burglary at a distribution centre.
Diane Humbles, from Middlestown, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, asked the funeral directors to send her husband Chris's ashes to a Kent crematorium.
The ashes were among a large quantity of parcels which were stolen during a break in on 25 November.
Mrs Humbles, 69, said: "I just want to get my husband's ashes back."
Mr Humbles was 75 when he died in October after developing septicaemia. His ashes were in transit to Charing Crematorium where the couple's family are also buried when they were stolen.
Mrs Humbles said: "I am absolutely heartbroken this has happened. This has been a really distressing time for me and my family."
"It's unbelievably upsetting. It feels like he's been dumped on a rubbish tip."
'Unbearable'
The couple had been married for 41 years and had four children between them, with eight grand-children and three great-grandchildren.
Phil Barr, of George Steele & Son Funeral Directors in Ossett, which managed Mr Humbles' funeral, said: "We recognise this is an extremely distressing time for the family and we are doing absolutely everything we can to help return Mr Humbles' ashes."
On 26 November staff at a warehouse in Phoenix Park, Parkwood near Maidstone reported the premises had been broken into overnight. Kent Police said.
Two men have been charged with conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal and are due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 4 January.
"It feels like the end of the world. It's just unbearable," Mrs Humbles said.