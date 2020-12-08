Bakkavor: Mass Covid testing starts following two deaths
- Published
Mass testing of staff has begun at a salad factory following the deaths of two workers who contracted Covid-19.
They were employees of Bakkavor Salads, based in Tilmanstone near Dover, Kent.
The testing began on 7 December, and will continue until midnight on 8 December.
The company said there have been six new cases since Friday, with 48 employees off work after testing positive.
An additional 44 staff are self-isolating as a precaution.
'Reduced capacity'
Bakkavor said it had been working with Public Health England since the outbreak started, and had also been speaking to the Health and Safety Executive, which is planning a visit to the site this week.
The company said more than 375 of its 900 staff were tested on day one, with an independent company brought in to carry out the work.
Any staff absent due to Covid-19 will receive their full salary for at least 14 days, the firm said.
The factory continues to operate at "reduced capacity", despite calls by the GMB union for it to be closed for a deep clean.
Bakkavor said continuing production was "in the best interest of our colleagues, customers and the wider economy".
It said: "As a business, we have fully followed PHE guidelines for the duration of the pandemic.
"We are currently working closely with Public Health England South East and Kent County Council to monitor the situation and we will take whatever appropriate action is necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that our staff on site are safe."