Five children among Channel migrants arriving at Dover
- Published
Five children, including a baby without socks or shoes, are among migrants who crossed the English Channel in small boats in near-freezing conditions.
Several dozen people are believed to have made the crossing from France in small boats on Monday morning.
The children, some too young to walk, were brought ashore at Dover wrapped in blankets by Border Force officers.
The crossings come after a £28m deal between the UK and France to double police patrols on French beaches.
The Home Office has not yet confirmed the number of arrivals on Monday morning.
Earlier this month the Commons Home Affairs Committee heard the number of crossings had increased "alarmingly".
The minister for immigration compliance, Chris Philp, told MPs turning migrant boats back to France could be a "critical component" in tackling the surge in crossings to the UK.
About 8,194 people have made the crossing in about 625 boats so far this year.
In 2019 there were 1,844 crossings and 299 in 2018.
In November the Home Office announced the number of officers patrolling French beaches would double as part of a range of measures Home Secretary Priti Patel had agreed with her French counterpart.
Ms Patel said the increase in patrols represented "a further step forward in our shared mission to make Channel crossings completely unviable".