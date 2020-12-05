Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce murders: David Fuller charged
A man has been charged with murdering two women from Kent more than 30 years ago.
Cold case detectives arrested David Fuller, 66, from Heathfield, East Sussex, on Thursday in connection with the deaths of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.
He has now been charged with two counts of murder and remanded in custody.
He will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday 5 December.
Ass Ch Con Tracey Harman, from Kent Police, said: "Whilst more than three decades have passed since these murders took place, I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how minor or insignificant it may appear to be, to contact us."
Ms Knell, 25, was found dead at her home in Guildford Road, Tunbridge Wells, on 23 June, having been beaten and sexually assaulted.
Ms Pierce, 20, was attacked outside her home in the town's Grosvenor Park on 24 November, before her body was found in a Romney Marsh field, on 15 December.