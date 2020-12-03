Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce murders: Man held over 1987 deaths
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two women in Kent in 1987.
The 66 year old, of Heathfield, East Sussex, is being held over the deaths of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce.
Ms Knell, 25, was found dead at her home in Guildford Road, Tunbridge Wells, on 23 June, having been beaten and sexually assaulted.
Ms Pierce, 20, was attacked outside her home in the town's Grosvenor Park on 24 November, before her body was found in a Romney Marsh field, on 15 December.
The families of both women had been told that cold case detectives had made the arrest, Kent Police said.
In 2007, Kent Police said it had obtained a DNA profile of a suspect due to advances in forensic science in the twenty years since the killings.
Ms Knell's family have made repeated appeals for information.
Speaking in 2017, her mother Pam said her "life finished" when her daughter died.
Her father Bill, who was gravely ill with cancer at the time, said he had "not only lost a daughter" but also his wife.
"From the day she was killed, Pam can't bear me near her," he said. "If I put my arms around her, she'd just go: 'don't do that'."