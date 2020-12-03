Bakkavor: Second death after salad factory Covid outbreak
A second employee has died amid a Covid-19 outbreak at a factory making salads for M&S.
Bakkavor Salads Tilmanstone, based near Dover, Kent, confirmed the death in a statement.
"This member of staff had been away from the workplace since 11 November and reported in for sick leave following a period of annual leave."
Another employee died after contracting Covid-19 and 70 other staff have tested positive.
The company said its thoughts were with the employee's family at this "difficult time".
It said it had rolled out a programme of "heightened safety measures" at the site, complying with Public Health England (PHE) guidelines.
'Secure measures'
Public Health England said it has been monitoring cases at the site since late October and is advising the company on measures to prevent the virus spreading.
"We are satisfied that the organisation is working hard to implement Covid-19 secure measures in their workplace and we will continue to provide support through this period" it said in a statement, adding that, because the virus is present in the wider community, it has not been possible to isolate a single source for this outbreak.
The GMB union claimed at least 97 workers have been told to self-isolate, and it called for the factory to be shut so all staff can be tested and the site deep cleaned.
Organiser Frank Macklin said: "Once this has been done, the factory can reopen, with staff returning to work safe in the knowledge every step has been taken to ensure they are working in the safest possible environment."
The union also called on the firm to pay employees their full salary if they have tested positive for Covid-19 or have to self-isolate.
'Stringent controls'
After the first fatality, the company, which has factories across the UK, the US and China, said it had "stringent controls" in place, with a "virucidal clean" carried out twice a week.
M&S said it had worked with all suppliers to help them meet government guidance and PHE advice throughout the pandemic.
The districts of Dover and neighbouring Thanet are among the 10 areas of England with the highest infection rates, with Kent now in Tier 3 for Covid restrictions.