Emmanuel Biendarra: Father of missing toddler makes plea for help
- Published
The father of a missing toddler has appealed for help to bring his son home after a year-long international search.
Police believe Emmanuel Biendarra, two, was taken out of the UK by his mother Kristina Nobis in December 2019.
Benjamin Biendarra said: "You cannot describe this level of pain, when your child suddenly disappears."
A high court judge has said he was "very concerned about the welfare" of Emmanuel and appealed for the public to "urgently" help the search.
Emmanuel lived with his father in Kent under a court order and Miss Nobis, 34, had been due to spend the weekend with her son at a hotel in Tunbridge Wells on 1 December 2019.
But the pair have not been seen since.
Miss Nobis, who is German, is thought to have links to more than half a dozen locations across southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
On 18 November, Mr Justice Peel issued a statement requesting that "as a matter of urgency anybody who knows anything which can assist in locating Emmanuel should get in touch as soon as possible".
Mr Biendarra appealed for the public to contact authorities if they spotted his son or ex-partner.
"I would give everything to have him back," he said. "I will never stop looking."