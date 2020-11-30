Jamie Simmons murder: Accused Kieron Nicholson cleared
- Published
The man on trial for murdering father-of-two Jamie Simmons has been found not guilty.
Kieron Nicholson, 29, of Vicarage Lane, East Farleigh, in Kent was accused of killing Mr Simmons on 4 May.
Mr Simmons, also 29, was found dead at a property in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone. A second man and a woman were also arrested in connection with his death, but both were released.
A jury at Maidstone Crown Court acquitted Mr Nicholson on Friday.