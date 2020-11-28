BBC News

Manston airport confirmed as post-Brexit lorry park

Published
Related Topics
  • Brexit
image copyrightAFP
image captionDelays at the Port of Dover mean lorries are forced to queue on the M20 motorway

Lorries will be parked at a disused airport in Kent the event of post-Brexit delays at the cross-Channel ports, the government has said.

The moves comes after MP Michael Gove warned queues of 7,000 trucks could clog up roads around ports.

A deal has been signed to use Manston as a lorry facility after the end of the transition period on 31 December, the Department for Transport said.

The M26 has been discounted as a lorry holding area, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The government has bought a 27-acre site near Ashford to provide a holding space for about 2,000 lorries.

It plans to deal with disruption at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone include the implementation of a contraflow on the M20.

When Operation Brock is in place, one carriageway of the M20 in Kent is used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports, with all other traffic restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite carriageway.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Brexit: Port 'chaos' warning over customs systems

    Published
    14 September

  • Brexit: UK 'sleepwalking into disaster' over border plans, hauliers warn

    Published
    4 September

  • Brexit: Giant lorry park branded 'concrete monstrosity'

    Published
    30 July

  • Operation Brock: No-deal Brexit motorway barriers to be removed

    Published
    8 January

  • Brexit: Manston Airport to host lorry park trial

    Published
    4 January 2019