Channel crossings: Migrants wrapped in blankets reach Dover
- Published
Migrants, bundled in blankets and foil, have arrived in Dover after journeying across the Channel,
Temperatures at the Kent port hovered around 7C while a woman and a group of men were seen being helped ashore by Border Force officials,.
Several boats are believed to have made it across the Channel on Friday, with children reported to have arrived earlier in the morning.
The Home Office has been contacted for a comment.
Numbers of people making the dangerous crossing aboard small boats have rocketed this year.
According to figures collated by the BBC about 8,000 migrants in small boats have been taken into the care of Border Force officials, having reached UK shores or been intercepted in the Channel.
That is despite Home Secretary Priti Patel's vow in 2019 to make such journeys an "infrequent phenomenon".