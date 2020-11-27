Sevenoaks MP: Covid tier 3 vital for Kent hospitals
- Published
A Kent MP "initially surprised and disappointed" by the move to place the county into tier three has said the strain on hospitals makes it necessary.
Laura Trott, the Conservative MP for Sevenoaks, said there was "simply no leeway" in hospital capacity.
She said the number of patients being admitted with Covid-19 continued to increase on a daily basis, with elective operations being cancelled.
Meanwhile, other MPs have expressed dissatisfaction with the tier system.
Kent MPs who had been hoping for separate tiers for varying boroughs are due to meet Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday.
Ashford MP Damian Green said that, unless he sees "convincing evidence", he will vote against the new tier system next week, describing it as "irrational".
Ms Trott, who sits on the Health and Social Care Committee, said she had spent Thursday speaking to local hospitals and health ministers, after which the need for the heightened restrictions had become clear.
She said Darent Valley Hospital, near Dartford, was full, but "trying to add additional beds", and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, was at 90% capacity.
She revealed that the NHS in Medway and Swale was deploying full "'business continuity measures', which basically means they have declared a major incident and can no longer accept new cases".
She said in Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells five of the 20 operating theatres had closed so staff could be redeployed to wards.
"There is simply no leeway in our hospital capacity, and it is vital that we use every tool possible to prevent a further rise in cases from their already high base locally," she said.
"The government has pledged to review our status in two weeks. If there is a reduction in pressure on our hospitals, I will push very hard for us to return to a district level tier system in Kent."
