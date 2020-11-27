Refuse worker dies in Benenden School bin lorry crash
- Published
A refuse worker has died after being struck by a bin lorry in the grounds of a school in Kent.
The unnamed man was hit at Benenden School in Cranbrook at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Several members of school staff tried to help the worker before emergency teams arrived but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kent Police said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will lead any investigation.
'Terrible incident'
Nobody else was injured in the incident and no pupils or staff were involved, Benenden School said in a statement.
The school, whose alumni includes Princess Anne and actress Rachel Weisz, added: "The thoughts of all of us here at Benenden are with the family of this man after this terrible incident."
Tunbridge Wells Borough Council said the man was a member of its waste contractor's team. It said support was being provided to those affected.
Javier Peiro, managing director of waste contractor Urbaser Ltd, said: "Our thoughts are with the crew member's family and friends at this difficult time. Nobody else was harmed during the incident and we have commenced a full investigation."