Covid-19: Kent and Medway placed in highest Covid tier
- Published
Kent and Medway will face the toughest coronavirus curbs when the national lockdown ends, it has been announced.
The areas will be placed under tier three from 2 December.
Swale and Thanet have the two highest rates of Covid-19 infection in England. Medway has seen one of the biggest rises and Gravesham is in the top 20.
There will be a ban on households mixing, except in limited circumstances such as parks, and people will be urged to avoid travel outside their area.
Pubs and restaurants will only be able to offer delivery or takeaways. Indoor entertainment venues will also be shut.
The government said it would review the tier allocations on 16 December.
It explained that infections across Kent and Medway were high, and continuing to rise "with large increases in case rates in almost all areas in the last seven days".
It said some of the highest case rates in the country were currently in Kent, with rising cases in people aged over 60 a particular concern.
Swale continues to have the highest rate in England, with 803 new cases recorded in the seven days to 21 November - the equivalent of 535.0 cases per 100,000 people, down from 619.7 in the previous seven days.
Thanet has the second highest rate, down slightly from 517.9 to 493.2, with 700 new cases.
However, other parts of Kent, including Tunbridge Wells and Ashford, have been below the national average.
Tory MPs in Kent had lobbied the Prime Minister to not impose county-wide restrictions due to the variations in case numbers.
The group said: "We must allow businesses to prosper and not be held back by restrictions not suitable for their area."
Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for North Thanet, said while the tier restrictions would not be a shock to his constituents, he nevertheless had backed the call for a district approach.
"The pandemic doesn't understand county boundaries. There is no logic to this at all," he said.
Roger Truelove, leader of Swale Borough Council, said he agreed with the tier three restrictions.
"I hope that that's an incentive for local people to comply as much as possible with the guidance so we get our numbers down.
"We want to push them further down," he said.
Leader of Medway Council, Alan Jarrett, said the restrictions were "absolutely necessary".
"I appreciate we all want to get back to doing the things we love and therefore each and every one of us must act now and join the fight against Covid-19," he said.