Azra Kemal inquest: Calls for safety measures after bridge-fall death
- Published
The mother of a woman who died after falling 30ft from a bridge is calling on Highways England to introduce more safety measures, an inquest has heard.
Azra Kemal, 24, sustained fatal injuries when she plunged through a gap between two sides of the A21 dual carriageway near Tonbridge, Kent.
She was found underneath the road at 02:30 BST on 16 July.
Her mother Nevres Kamal has called for a hard shoulder, CCTV, lighting, signage and additional barriers.
The inquest at the Shepway Centre in Maidstone heard Ms Kamal climbed over the central reservation after her car caught fire in the early hours of the morning - without realising the dual carriageway had split into two bridges over the River Medway with a sheer drop in between.
Ms Kamal and a friend Omar Allen were driving on the A21 towards London after visiting his mother in Peacehaven, East Sussex when their car caught fire.
One witness described the area as being "pitch black".
The coroner heard the barrier on that stretch of the dual carriageway is 1.066m high.
Nicola Bell, Highways England regional manager, told the inquest the design manual for roads and bridges in the UK stipulates such a barrier should be 1m high.
She also confirmed there is no street lighting on that stretch of road.
She said: "The road layout is particularly straight, there are no signs or junctions for which additional lighting is required.
"The area is not designed for pedestrians. It's a clearway meaning there is no stopping in this area."
Ms Kamal's mother said: "I suggest there should be a hard shoulder, CCTV, lighting, barriers and signs.
"This will not cost a lot of money. My daughter lost her life. May she be the last person who loses their life."
Mrs Bell said: "There are some points today that you raised that I will of course go away and review."
The inquest continues.