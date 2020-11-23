Covid rules 'disregarded' as Swale becomes worst-hit area
Coronavirus rules are being "wilfully disregarded" in the district with the highest infection rate in England, according to the local council leader.
Swale in Kent has a rate of 631.7 cases per 100,000 people for the week to 18 November.
Roger Truelove, leader of Swale Borough Council, said it was "frustrating" to see people not wearing face coverings and breaking social distancing rules.
An emergency meeting is due to take place to discuss the issue.
Prison Service officials will join the meeting following suggestions that outbreaks in the area's three prisons could be making a "limited contribution" to the high infection rate.
Prof Jackie Cassell, of Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said there were "two epidemics" in the area - one in prisons and another in the community.
There had also been a rise in infection rates in towns such as Sheerness and Sittingbourne, which are densely populated, with many people in jobs that can not be done from home, Prof Cassell said.
Mr Truelove said the rate was a "significant cause for concern".
"I know most people and businesses are doing what they should, but it is frustrating to still see people not wearing face coverings or keeping their distance when they should," he said.
"This kind of wilful disregard of the rules means we are more likely to have further restrictions imposed on us in December, which is hugely unfair for people and businesses who have been doing the right thing since March."
Elsewhere in Kent, Thanet has the fourth highest infection rate, at 515.1 per 100,000 people for the week to 18 November.
Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Gordon Henderson said it was impossible to know the exact cause of the rise, but he highlighted the "predominance of communities of high deprivation who live in houses that are close together" in parts of both Swale and Thanet.
Analysis
By Rob England, BBC England Data Unit
Before the cases in Swale started to rise, it was fairly unprecedented to see an area of the South East with an infection rate in the top 20 of England's 315 local authorities.
Now, two areas, Swale and Thanet in Kent are seeing significant increases, despite the region overall having the third lowest rate; above the South West and East of England.
Swale's infection rate, of 631.7 cases per 100,000 people, is more than double the national rate for England of about 240 in the week to 18 November.
Nearly two months ago, the area's rate doubled for two weeks in a row and in the last week it increased by a half.
Looking back over the past month, the infection rate has been consistently higher among people under the age of 60. However, in two of the last three weeks, the rate has been rising more rapidly in the over 60s.
Despite the high rate, the latest hospital admissions data reported by Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust and Medway NHS Foundation Trust do not show a substantial increase.
As of 17 November, fewer than 10 beds were filled by coronavirus patients at each trust.
Since the pandemic began up to 22 November 142 people in Swale had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, 23 of them in the past week.