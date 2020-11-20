Two teenagers guilty of Canterbury attack on German student
- Published
Two teenagers have been found guilty of assaulting a German student who was left with life-changing brain injuries.
Daniel Ezzedine, who was 17 at the time, was struck on the head in the attack in Canterbury, Kent, on 6 June 2019.
Jack Barron, 17, and Luke Fogarolli, 18, were convicted at Canterbury Crown Court of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They were released on conditional bail until sentencing on 15 January 2021.
The judge lifted reporting restrictions identifying Barron, of Longbury Drive, Orpington, in south-east London.
'Instant regret'
The 17-year-old was also found guilty of causing violent disorder, while Fogarolli, of Sturry Road, Canterbury, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.
The trial heard how Barron had hit Mr Ezzedine on the head with a heavily-loaded bag, but had felt "instant regret" afterwards.
He denied he had filled a bag with bricks and had gone out prepared for violence.
The jury was shown CCTV footage showing 10 people running through the streets chasing one of Mr Ezzedine's friends.
It then showed the group around Mr Ezzedine in Rose Lane, Canterbury.
He was seen to kick out at one of the boys, but he stumbled and fell.
Barron was seen to swing a black bag at Mr Ezzedine's head.
Mr Fogarolli then kicked Mr Ezzedine while he was motionless on the ground.