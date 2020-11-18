German student was attacked with 'bag of bricks' court hears
- Published
A teenager has told a court he felt "instant regret" after hitting a German student on the head with a bag, causing life-changing injuries.
Daniel Ezzedine was injured in Canterbury on 6 June 2019.
A 17-year-old boy and co-defendant Luke Fogarolli, 18, of Sturry Road, Canterbury, deny causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The boy denied he had filled the bag with bricks and had gone out prepared for violence.
The jury at Canterbury Crown Court was shown CCTV footage showing 10 people running through the streets chasing one of Mr Ezzedine's friends.
The prosecution told the court someone in the group was heard to say: "You can get him now, he's running away, you can get him. Come one, come on, we'll get him this time."
'Wanted a fight'
The CCTV then showed the group around Mr Ezzedine in Rose Lane, Canterbury.
He was seen to kick out at one of the boys, but he stumbled and fell.
The 17-year-old defendant was seen to swing a black bag at Mr Ezzedine, striking him around the head.
Simon Taylor, prosecuting, asked the defendant: "It's the prosecution's case that you had planned to hit someone with that bag.
"You wanted a fight, there was nothing defensive about this. This is what you wanted, isn't it?"
"No," the teenager answered.
He admitted to the jury he felt "instant regret" after hitting Mr Ezzedine.
Mr Fogarolli then kicked Mr Ezzedine while he was motionless on the ground, the court heard.
Mr Fogarolli has already pleaded guilty to violent disorder. The 17-year-old denies this charge.
The case continues