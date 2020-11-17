Kent buzzard shooting sparks RSPB investigation
- Published
The RSPB has launched an investigation after a buzzard was filmed being shot close to a wildlife reserve in Kent.
The people who filmed the shooting, who wish to remain anonymous, said they felt shaken and shocked after seeing the attack near High Halstow.
The injured bird was found a week later close the edge of the RSPB's Northward Hill reserve and had to be put down.
The witness said: "Suddenly we heard a crack and the buzzard crumpled and fell to the ground.
"It was a feeling of utter shock. We couldn't believe what we'd just seen. We were just so shaken."
'Senseless' shooting
When the badly injured bird was found on 18 October it was taken to a vet, but could not be saved and had to be humanely euthanised, the RSPB said.
Alan Johnson, area manager at the RSPB, said: "The evidence from the veterinary report is that the pellets [in the bird], some of them were from a previous incident.
"It looks like the bird had been shot before and survived and then was shot again."
The witness said: "One moment we were watching something so alive, then the next a human had needlessly and senselessly taken it away."