Nearly 160 migrants attempt to cross Channel to UK
- Published
Six boats carrying 159 people have been found by UK authorities as migrants continue to try to cross the English Channel.
The Home Office released Tuesday's figures and said authorities in France prevented about 30 people making the journey on the same day.
Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O'Mahoney said the criminals behind the crossings were breaking the law.
UK authorities were "relentlessly" going after those responsible, he said.
He said: "We are working side by side with France to increase beach patrols and enhance surveillance to stop the crossings at source, breaking up the ruthless gangs who facilitate this activity, and locking up the people smugglers responsible.
"We are returning migrants who have no right to stay in the UK to safe countries with flights every week and will do whatever we can to make this route unviable."
More than 7,915 people have crossed the Channel in more than 600 boats this year.