More than 140 migrants picked up in English Channel

Published
image captionSo far this year more than 7,675 migrants have successfully crossed the English Channel in small boats

More than 140 migrants on board 10 boats were intercepted by Border Force officials in the English Channel on Sunday, the Home Office says.

French authorities also stopped two boats with 20 migrants on board before they could enter UK waters.

More than 100 migrants were picked up making the crossing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

They were the first to cross since a Kurdish-Iranian family died on an overcrowded boat which sank.

Rasoul Iran-Nejad, his wife Shiva Mohammad Panahi, both 35, died along with their children Anita, nine, and Armin, six, when their boat sank off France on 27 October.

Their son Artin, just 15 months old, remains missing and is presumed dead.

A total of 144 people were dealt with on Sunday by the UK authorities.

In 2020, more than 7,675 people have successfully crossed the English Channel in about 593 small boats. At least 1,892 made the crossing in 2019.

