Chattenden crash: Driver arrested after pedestrian dies

image captionThe pedestrian was hit by a car near the junction of Four Elms Hill and Chattenden Lane

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Kent.

The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash near a pedestrian crossing in Four Elms Hill, Chattenden, at 18:00 GMT on Monday.

A 39-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Kent Police has asked for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a black Peugeot 208 GTI travelling through the Medway towns to contact them.

