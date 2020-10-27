Chattenden crash: Driver arrested after pedestrian dies
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Kent.
The 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash near a pedestrian crossing in Four Elms Hill, Chattenden, at 18:00 GMT on Monday.
A 39-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Kent Police has asked for anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a black Peugeot 208 GTI travelling through the Medway towns to contact them.