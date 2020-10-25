Murder arrest after man's body found in Rochester
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was discovered at a property in Kent.
The discovery was made as police were called to reports of a burglary in Delce Road, Rochester, at 10:00 GMT.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
A second man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. Both men remain in custody.
Detectives from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are expected to remain at the address "for a number of days" while the scene is examined, Kent Police said.