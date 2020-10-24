Migrants: Thirty people intercepted crossing Channel in small boats
- Published
Related Topics
More than 30 people, understood to be migrants, have been brought to shore after attempting to cross the Channel in small boats.
Border Force said it dealt with four incidents involving 33 people on Friday.
More than 7,400 people have been intercepted crossing the English Channel in 2020.
In the last fortnight Immigration Enforcement arrested 19 people on suspicion of people smuggling.
Dan O'Mahoney, clandestine Channel threat commander, said: "We are also committed to fixing the asylum system, to make it fairer and firmer, compassionate to those who need help and welcoming people through safe and legal routes."