Kent Police officer sent 'flirtatious' messages to victim
A detective sent "flirtatious" messages to a victim of attempted rape, a misconduct panel heard.
Det Sgt Jonathan Pearce could be dismissed by Kent Police over the Facebook messages, which included a topless photograph.
The pair had met online and started messaging before she told him of the attempted rape in October 2019, the panel heard.
The officer admits misconduct, but denies gross misconduct.
He denies trying to begin a sexual or emotional relationship with the woman.
Hours after telling Det Sgt Pearce about the attempted assault, she said to him "you want me", the panel heard.
He replied: "Maybe a little bit."
'Vulnerable person'
In other messages he told the woman that if he were "20 years younger" he would have asked her out, and sent her a topless photograph including his head and shoulders.
David Mesling, setting out the allegations, said while "knowing or believing [the woman] to be a vulnerable person" Det Sgt Pearce had "continued to attempt to enter into a sexual or emotional relationship with her".
The officer, in his 40s, said the messages were "light-hearted banter, never anything serious".
The messages were an attempt to "make her feel better about herself" and he wanted to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice, Det Sgt Pearce said.
He is accused of a "serious failure" to secure evidence, after deleting their online exchange.
Mr Mesling said the detective had given a "changing account" of how the messages were deleted.
Det Sgt Pearce told the panel it was "purely accidental" and he had meant to archive them.
"I deleted them because I was stupid and pressed the wrong button," he added.
The hearing continues.