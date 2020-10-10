BBC News

Three migrant boats intercepted in English Channel

Published
image copyrightLeon Neal
image captionBorder Force dealt with three boats, while the French stopped 34 people from making the crossing

Three boats with 56 migrants on board were intercepted in the English Channel on Friday, the Home Office said.

The French authorities stopped two boats with 16 people on board from leaving French waters, with another 18 people stopped from leaving the shore.

More than 7,000 people have successfully made the crossing to the UK so far this year.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Our asylum system is broken and [a new system] will be fairer and firmer."

