Kent Police told to look again at racial profiling claim
A black civil servant who was accused of trying to steal a car while out jogging is to have a complaint against police reinvestigated.
Dr Andrea Charles Fidelis alleged she was racially profiled and "dehumanised" by an officer in Swanley on 29 March.
An investigation by Kent Police did not uphold her claim that the officer had been "biased and discriminatory".
Following a review, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has directed Kent Police to reinvestigate.
It said it was "not satisfied the outcome provided by Kent Police was reasonable and proportionate".
Kent Police vowed to "reinvestigate the complaint and update the complainant in due course".
Dr Charles Fidelis, 41, works for the Ministry of Justice and sits on the Violent Crime Prevention Board at New Scotland Yard.
'Frightened to go out'
She was out jogging near her home when she said a man accused her of being too close to his car on his driveway.
When he began to follow her in a van, she became frightened and sought refuge at a railway station.
When an officer turned up, she said the station guard called out to him: "She's in here, she's in fear of her life."
But the officer allegedly responded: "She's not in fear of her life, she tried to steal a car."
Dr Charles Fidelis has said the experience left her feeling "brutalised" and "frightened to go out".
Following an investigation, Kent Police said claims the officer had been "biased and discriminatory" were not upheld.
It did apologise to Dr Charles Fidelis "for the way the officer had spoken to her".
Following its review, an IOPC spokesman said: "We are not satisfied the outcome provided by Kent Police was reasonable and proportionate and we have directed Kent Police to reinvestigate both complaints regarding Dr Charles Fidelis' interaction with the police and her allegation of discrimination."
