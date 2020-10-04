BBC News

Car crashes into Bengal Spice in Walmer

image captionThe crash happened just as the Bengal Spice restaurant was about to open

Staff at an Indian takeaway and restaurant had a narrow escape when a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened at about 17:00 BST on Saturday as the Bengal Spice, on The Strand in Walmer, was about to open.

Kent Police said two cars were in collision, with one of the vehicles hitting a bus stop then the premises.

A nearby gas meter was damaged but there were no serious injuries. The scene was declared safe by an engineer, and the restaurant boarded-up.

