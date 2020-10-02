Dartford money launderer stashed cash in supermarket bags
- Published
A money launderer who stashed £630,000 in supermarket and sports bags at his home in Kent has been jailed.
The cash was hidden in 12 bags along with an Encrochat encrypted phone and a cash-counting machine.
A number of high-value items including motorcycles, designer clothes and expensive fishing equipment were also seized from Karl Lockey's home.
The 32-year-old, of Sinclair Way in Dartford, was handed a two-year prison term by Woolwich Crown Court.
Lockey was arrested in June as part of Operation Venetic, a nationwide investigation tackling communication devices used by criminals across the world.
Messages on the Encrochat system had indicated Lockey was involved with money laundering, including conversations arranging meetings with secret verbal passwords, discussions and pictures of the hoarded cash.
Lockey pleaded guilty to money laundering.