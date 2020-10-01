Kent baby deaths inquiry urges families to come forward Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption East Kent Hospitals Trust is being investigated over a number of maternity deaths

Families with concerns about maternity services at East Kent Hospitals NHS have been urged to take part in an inquiry into a series of baby deaths.

Dr Bill Kirkup is looking at a series of failings at the trust that led to the deaths of up to 15 babies.

More families have come forward, but he has asked anyone else with any concerns to contact the inquiry team.

"We will deal with whatever it is that you tell us confidentially and sensitively," he said.

"It may be that you don't want to take it any further but that's absolutely fine."

Dr Kirkup is being assisted by five experts across the fields of obstetrics, midwifery, neonatal medicine, clinical governance and information management.

image copyright Family handout image caption Harry Richford was one of the babies who died as a result of failings

Explaining the process, Dr Kirkup said: "The first step is to find out what happened in each and every case that we're aware of so that we can see where things might have gone wrong.

"Then we'll look at what was the response to something going wrong. Was it investigated properly? Were lessons learned, and then what the trust was doing and what external bodies were doing too?"

Dr Kirkup said this summer a "significant" number of families had been in touch regarding concerns over the care they received.

People can contact the Kirkup investigation team either via the website or by phone.

Dr Kirkup said families could talk to his team without being identified.

A spokeswoman for the NHS trust said: "We welcome the independent investigation and we will do everything we can to help Dr Bill Kirkup and his team."