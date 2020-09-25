Far-right 'fuel hate' over Folkestone asylum-seeker barracks Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption About 400 men will be housed at the former barracks at any one time

Far-right activists are attempting to "fuel hate" in areas where asylum seekers are being housed in former army barracks, a council official said.

Nick Wilkinson, who leads Kent County Council's response to extremism, said activists from outside the area were spreading "misinformation" online.

A small number of people were trying to "fuel hate within our communities," he told a public meeting streamed online.

'Accommodation crisis'

The decision was "made rapidly" due to a severe shortage of accommodation created by the coronavirus pandemic, Home Office director Deborah Chittenden told the meeting.

"We needed to make some urgent decisions, as in, we have an emergent crisis in our accommodation system," she said.

The Home Office is obliged to provide accommodation and support for asylum seekers while their claim is considered.

But lockdown restrictions meant nobody was being moved out of the accommodation, while new arrivals continued to reach the UK in small boats, Ms Chittenden said.

image copyright PA Media image caption Police officers inspected the site before asylum-seekers began to arrive on Tuesday

More than 6,500 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats since lockdown began, BBC research has found.

The use of the barracks, and another in Penally, Wales, were temporary measures intended to last no more than 12 months, the meeting heard.

A "significant number" of asylum seekers were also staying in 90 hotels across the country, Ms Chittenden said.

"It's really important to recognise that these asylum seekers are just ordinary people, like you and me," she added.

"They are here seeking protection. They are not criminals and they are not being detained."