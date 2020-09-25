M25 crash: Two-vehicle collision closes motorway in Kent Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Martin Talman image caption The M25 was closed in both directions after the crash but the clockwise carriageway has since reopened

The M25 has been closed in Kent after a two-vehicle crash in the early hours.

The accident involved a lorry and a road sweeper on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junction five for Sevenoaks and four for Orpington.

The motorway was closed in both directions shortly after the crash at about 05:10 BST but the clockwise carriageway has now reopened.

Diversions have been put in place but motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

Jennie Schofield, who got caught in the tailbacks, said the traffic was "backing up as far as you can see".

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue one of those involved in the crash.

